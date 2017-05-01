Democrat Jon Ossoff holds narrow lead...

Democrat Jon Ossoff holds narrow lead in Georgia Congressional race

15 hrs ago

The June 20 election for the suburban Atlanta seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price remains tight, with a survey from a Democratic polling firm finding Democrat Jon Ossoff one point ahead of Republican Karen Handel - well within the margin of error. The poll, conducted early last week by Anzalone Liszt Grove Research, found Ossoff up 48 percent to 47 percent over Handel, running strongest among those "who voted in 2016, but had not voted in 2014."

