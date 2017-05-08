Deal signs bill, launches Georgia's space industry
Gov. Nathan Deal on Monday signed HB 1, known as the "Georgia Space Flight Act," which limits the liability of space flight operators launching tourists into space and shows the state as a competitive player in the commercial space industry. Deal signed the bill before members of the Camden County Board of Commissioners, the Camden Partnership, the Joint Development Authority, the Coastal Regional Commission and the Camden County Chamber of Commerce.
