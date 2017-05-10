Collapsed interstate bridge in Georgia to open next week
Atlanta drivers can resume their commutes on a heavily used interstate by early next week at the latest, Georgia's governor and state transportation officials announced Wednesday, about six weeks since a bridge on the highway collapsed due to a large fire. The stretch of roadway typically used by about 250,000 vehicles each day has been shut down since March 30, when a blaze beneath the bridge burned so hot that it caused the overpass of steel and concrete to collapse.
