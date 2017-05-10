Cobb Superior Court welcomes trial judges from Republic of Georgia
Three trial judges from the Republic of Georgia and the chairman of the Georgia Common Courts visited Cobb County Superior Court this week to observe a jury trial before Superior Court Judge Ann Harris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|Will Dockery
|7,588
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 2
|aub1945
|398
|Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove...
|Apr 30
|anonymous
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|7
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|1
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC