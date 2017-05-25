Cagle campaign visits Carroll

Cagle campaign visits Carroll

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle on Thursday described Carroll County as the envy of other communities across the state, saying that he is committed to remaining a friend and ally to the community as he begins his campaign for the governor's seat. Cagle, on a visit to Carrollton, elaborated on what he describes as his war on Georgia's high school dropout rates, how Carroll County would be a part of his plan to have 500,000 new jobs in the state within his first four years in office as governor, and whether or not being lieutenant governor under Sonny Perdue and Nathan Deal has provided him with a bit of an advantage over other candidates seeking the seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal May 24 Guy from Latonia 2
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... May 23 John Valenza 3
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia May 22 Barry S 15
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) May 21 Peckerwood Sosbee 7,589
FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!, May 18 jabuenrostro 1
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16) May 16 yidfellas v USA 5
judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ... May 14 CORRUPT 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,312,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC