Cagle campaign visits Carroll
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle on Thursday described Carroll County as the envy of other communities across the state, saying that he is committed to remaining a friend and ally to the community as he begins his campaign for the governor's seat. Cagle, on a visit to Carrollton, elaborated on what he describes as his war on Georgia's high school dropout rates, how Carroll County would be a part of his plan to have 500,000 new jobs in the state within his first four years in office as governor, and whether or not being lieutenant governor under Sonny Perdue and Nathan Deal has provided him with a bit of an advantage over other candidates seeking the seat.
