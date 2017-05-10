Burke Co schools will make few changes to healthy lunches despite Trump admin rollbacks
Those changes include suspending sodium reduction and whole grain requirements, as well as allowing 1% flavored milk back into school cafeterias nationwide. Donna Martin is the Director of the school nutrition program in Burke County, the first in the CSRA to start and continue the Farm to School initiative.
