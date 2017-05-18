Boost to Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Signed into Law by Governor
The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit, created in 2016 to throw a lifeline to Georgia's struggling rural hospitals, received an update after Governor Nathan Deal signed S.B. 180 into law on May 8, 2017. The new law is intended to make the credit more attractive to potential donors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!,
|4 hr
|jabuenrostro
|1
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|8 hr
|B Hussein O
|9
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|May 16
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|May 12
|Will Dockery
|7,588
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 2
|aub1945
|398
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC