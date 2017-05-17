BOE names three finalists for school superintendent
The three candidates, all from Georgia, are Dr. Donna Ray Hill of Snellville; Trent North of Carrollton; and Dr. Barry Williams of Bremen. Hill, who resides in Snellville, is currently employed with BRP Associates, LLC as an educational consultant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|3 hr
|Tolerman the alkie
|6
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|May 12
|Will Dockery
|7,588
|With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
|May 3
|Mall Cop
|55
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 2
|aub1945
|398
|Cagle promises 500,000 new jobs in Georgia gove...
|Apr 30
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC