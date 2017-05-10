Bethel working to make an impact with 2017 Young Gamechangers

Casey Bethel, 2017 Georgia Teacher of the Year, greets fellow Young Gamechanger Kathryn Reynolds at dinner on the evening of the opening session of the Young Gamechangers hosted by LaGrange/Troup County. Casey Bethel, front left, at the meet-and-greet when GeorgiaForward announced the Young Gamechangers Spring 2017 Class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.