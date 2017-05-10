Atlanta attorney possible replacement for fired FBI director James Comey
A well-known Atlanta attorney could be on the short list of candidates to replace recently fired FBI director James Comey. Larry Thompson spent time as a U.S. Deputy Attorney General, the second highest position in the Department of Justice and worked as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.
