13 arrested in Hall County prostituti...

13 arrested in Hall County prostitution bust

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

Hall County arrested 13 people during a short-term operation targeting pimping, prostitution, pandering, and illegal narcotics, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. The investigation and operation occurred on Friday by the Hall County MANS Task Force, the Hall County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, Department of Community Supervision, Georgia National Guard Counter-drug Task Force, and the Hall County Sheriff's Office Reserve Unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia 8 hr Barry S 15
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... 12 hr WTF 2
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Sun Peckerwood Sosbee 7,589
FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!, May 18 jabuenrostro 1
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16) May 16 yidfellas v USA 5
judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ... May 14 CORRUPT 1
News With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman May 3 Mall Cop 55
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,730 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC