13 arrested in Hall County prostitution bust

Hall County arrested 13 people during a short-term operation targeting pimping, prostitution, pandering, and illegal narcotics, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. The investigation and operation occurred on Friday by the Hall County MANS Task Force, the Hall County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, Department of Community Supervision, Georgia National Guard Counter-drug Task Force, and the Hall County Sheriff's Office Reserve Unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.