1,800 students set to graduate this weekend
Approximately 1,861 Douglas County students will cross the stage to accept their reward for four years of hard work this weekend. Friday and Saturday, students from the county's five high schools will graduate, and once they receive the coveted diploma, they will ceremonially move their tassels from the right side to the left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|2 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|23 hr
|John Valenza
|3
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Mon
|Barry S
|15
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|May 21
|Peckerwood Sosbee
|7,589
|FREE ENERGY GENERATOR, Easy to do!,
|May 18
|jabuenrostro
|1
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... (Nov '16)
|May 16
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC