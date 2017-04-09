We no longer have a legislature

I wish I could tell you that Georgia's lawmakers are getting better at the way they handle the people's business, but that would be a lie. This year's General Assembly session ended the same way other recent sessions have ended: in chaos and confusion, with the final day extending far beyond midnight.

