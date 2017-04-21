Voting Rights Roundup: Georgia lawmaker admits GOP gerrymandered the 6th District to stop Democrats

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... : Gerrymandering is a seedy business where legislators often go to extremes to hide their true motivations: maximizing partisan advantage for their own party. But every so often, someone on the inside will let the mask slip and acknowledge the truth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swing State Project.