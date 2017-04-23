University of North Georgia students honored at awards ceremonies
Jennifer Dickerson, left, and Jenna Davidson were among the Oconee County campus students of the University of North Georgia students honored at recent awards ceremonies. Dickerson received the Clark-Theodore Outstanding Nontraditional Student Award, and Davidson received the Oconee Scholarship.
