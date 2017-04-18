U.S, Georgia Chambers of Commerce Endorse Handel In GA-06 Runoff
The Georgia and U.S Chambers of Commerce are excited to announce their endorsement of Karen Handel in Georgia's 6th congressional district runoff. "The challenges facing Georgia's 6th district and our state as a whole, can only be solved by someone who understands and appreciates the needs of Georgia businesses.
