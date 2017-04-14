Trump group targets Club for Growth-backed candidate in Ga. special election
A Republican super PAC promoting President Trump's agenda is wading into the highly anticipated special election in Georgia with an ad targeting a GOP candidate backed by the conservative Club for Growth. The 45 Committee - founded by GOP mega-donors Sheldon Adelson and Todd Ricketts - is hitting Republican Bob Gray in a new ad for his endorsement from the Club for Growth, which opposed the House GOP's healthcare bill that Trump embraced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia...
|2 hr
|Soetoro
|4
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|Vic Perryman
|7,581
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Fri
|Blue America
|4
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Fri
|One Womyn Riot
|5
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|Fri
|One Womyn Riot
|1
|GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight
|Fri
|One Womyn Riot
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Apr 7
|Speckledgator
|128
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC