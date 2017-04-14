Trump group targets Club for Growth-backed candidate in Ga. special election

A Republican super PAC promoting President Trump's agenda is wading into the highly anticipated special election in Georgia with an ad targeting a GOP candidate backed by the conservative Club for Growth. The 45 Committee - founded by GOP mega-donors Sheldon Adelson and Todd Ricketts - is hitting Republican Bob Gray in a new ad for his endorsement from the Club for Growth, which opposed the House GOP's healthcare bill that Trump embraced.

