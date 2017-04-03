Tornado hits Georgia as rain, hail pelts Southeast
A new report suggests that people living in minority neighborhoods in cities could pay as much as 30 percent more for car insurance, but the industry disputes the findings. Texas lawmakers are pushing for tougher sexual assault reporting requirements on college campuses in response to the ongoing investigations into Baylor University's handling of sexual assault allegations involving... Texas lawmakers are pushing for tougher sexual assault reporting requirements on college campuses in response to the ongoing investigations into Baylor University's handling of sexual assault allegations involving its football program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Tue
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC