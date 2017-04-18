The Peach Pickers' Georgia On My Mind...

The Peach Pickers' Georgia On My Mind Benefit Reveals Full Lineup

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CMT.com

Lauren Alaina , Chris Janson , Kip Moore and Michael Ray are among the artists set to perform at the fourth annual Georgia On My Mind benefit concert at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on May 16. The songwriting team the Peach Pickers - Georgia natives Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson and Ben Hayslip - will host the show with proceeds supporting the Georgia Music Foundation. Together, they've written some of the biggest hits in today's country music including Luke Bryan's "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," Blake Shelton's "All About Tonight," Joe Nichols' "Gimmie That Girl" and Brooks & Dunn's "Put a Girl In It."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CMT.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday... 1 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Thu Victor Hugo fan 7,585
News Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres... Thu Joe 3
News Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff Wed coyote505 2
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Tue GFL 1
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Tue Kanada 1
News Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi... Tue Sandra 5
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,063 • Total comments across all topics: 280,459,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC