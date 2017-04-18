The Peach Pickers' Georgia On My Mind Benefit Reveals Full Lineup

Lauren Alaina , Chris Janson , Kip Moore and Michael Ray are among the artists set to perform at the fourth annual Georgia On My Mind benefit concert at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on May 16. The songwriting team the Peach Pickers - Georgia natives Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson and Ben Hayslip - will host the show with proceeds supporting the Georgia Music Foundation. Together, they've written some of the biggest hits in today's country music including Luke Bryan's "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," Blake Shelton's "All About Tonight," Joe Nichols' "Gimmie That Girl" and Brooks & Dunn's "Put a Girl In It."

