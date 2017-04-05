The Latest: Storms cause at least 5 suspected tornados
A meteorologist with the nation's Storm Prediction Center says preliminary reports indicate that strong storms moving through the Southeast on Wednesday spawned at least five suspected tornados. Warning coordination meteorologist Patrick Marsh said suspected tornados were reported in Newton, Randolph, Webster and Dodge counties in Georgia and in Saluda County, South Carolina.
