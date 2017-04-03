The Latest: One person dies in multiple-vehicle wreck
The latest on commuters facing traffic challenge after fiery collapse of a major Atlanta interstate bridge. : Local news outlets report the Georgia Department of Transportation officials said at least four vehicles were involved in the wreck as one car caught fire heading westbound on Interstate 20 that left three lanes blocked Monday around 5 a.m. The wreck caused more troubles for commuters in the Southeast's largest city as I-20 is being used as one of the main routes around the bridge collapse of Interstate 85 that occurred late last week.
