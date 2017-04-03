The Latest: One person dies in multip...

The Latest: One person dies in multiple-vehicle wreck

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

The latest on commuters facing traffic challenge after fiery collapse of a major Atlanta interstate bridge. : Local news outlets report the Georgia Department of Transportation officials said at least four vehicles were involved in the wreck as one car caught fire heading westbound on Interstate 20 that left three lanes blocked Monday around 5 a.m. The wreck caused more troubles for commuters in the Southeast's largest city as I-20 is being used as one of the main routes around the bridge collapse of Interstate 85 that occurred late last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ... Mar 31 anonymous 1
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... Mar 23 Spotted Girl 7
Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta... Mar 19 Tony 2
News Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p... Mar 14 Donald 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mar 13 Terrence 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Mar 13 ThomasA 14
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,039,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC