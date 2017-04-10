Students from North Georgia spent their spring break volunteering in South Georgia.
A group of North Georgia students are getting their hands dirty to help storm victims right here in South Georgia. It's a sight we've been seeing often in South Georgia, volunteers with chain saws in their hands, clearing debris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight
|17 hr
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 9
|anonymous
|3
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Apr 7
|Speckledgator
|128
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Apr 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC