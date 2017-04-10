Students from North Georgia spent the...

Students from North Georgia spent their spring break volunteering in South Georgia.

A group of North Georgia students are getting their hands dirty to help storm victims right here in South Georgia. It's a sight we've been seeing often in South Georgia, volunteers with chain saws in their hands, clearing debris.

