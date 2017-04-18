Storm Team Saturday evening forecast
The unseasonably warm days are over, at least for now. An approaching cold front will weaken the high pressure that's been our dominating weather pattern for the last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Fri
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 20
|Victor Hugo fan
|7,585
|Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres...
|Apr 20
|Joe
|3
|Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|2
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 18
|GFL
|1
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 18
|Sandra
|5
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC