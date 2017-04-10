Storm survey crew finally completes tornado list in Georgia from April 3
The National Weather Service out of Peachtree City, Georgia has compiled a list of confirmed tornadoes on the Georgia side of the river from Monday, April 3, 2017. It's taken the survey team so long to survey such a large area and they had to take a break from investigating storm tracks and damage because of more severe weather on Wednesday, April 5 that produced tornadoes as well.
