Sterling Risk Advisors, Seacrest Partners Inc. announce merger
Sterling Risk Advisors Inc., 2500 Cumberland Parkway in the Cumberland area, and Savannah-based Seacrest Partners Inc. announced plans to merge and operate as Sterling Seacrest Partners Inc. The new company will be the largest privately held, independent insurance brokerage in the state of Georgia.
