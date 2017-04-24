Southwest Georgia Army Ranger dies in Iraq
According to Southwest Georgia Academy, 1st Lieutenant Weston Lee, 25, was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division based out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina. The SGA family mourns the loss of one of our own this morning.
