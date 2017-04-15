Shaquille O'Neal To Pay For Funeral O...

Shaquille O'Neal To Pay For Funeral Of Teen Who Accidentally Killed Himself

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal has offered to cover all funeral costs for Malachi Hemphill, a 13-year-old Georgia native who accidentally killed himself with a gun while streaming on Instagram Live this week. On Friday , Julie Wolfe of WXIA reported O'Neal visited the family Thursday night and said he would cover everything.

Chicago, IL

