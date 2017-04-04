Severe weather expected Wednesday in ...

Severe weather expected Wednesday in Alabama and Georgia

13 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Forecasters say damaging winds are expected to take form in Alabama and Georgia as storms continue to sweep across the South. National Weather Service meteorologist John De Block says he expects storms to start around 4 a.m. Wednesday and last into the evening in southern and western Alabama.

