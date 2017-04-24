Senate confirms Perdue as agriculture secretary
The U.S. Senate has overwhelmingly confirmed former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to be secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Perdue was President Donald Trump's last Cabinet pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|9 hr
|Redneck West Virg...
|7
|Hank Johnson
|9 hr
|Redneck West Virg...
|1
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 20
|Victor Hugo fan
|7,585
|Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres...
|Apr 20
|Joe
|3
|Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|2
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 18
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC