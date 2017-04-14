Samuel L. Jackson lends voice to 'Stop Donald Trump' in Georgia special election
Actor Samuel L. Jackson is lending his voice to the fight against President Trump in the special election to take the Georgia congressional seat vacated by Republican Tom Price when he became Health and Human Services secretary. "Stop Donald Trump , the man who encourages racial and religious discrimination and sexism," Jackson says in a radio ad from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
