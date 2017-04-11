Right whales have dismal calving season off Georgia coast
Right whale #1012, nicknamed Pediddle, swims with her calf near Cumberland Island, on Jan. 12. Pediddle is at least 39 years old and this is her eighth known calf. Photo by Sea to Shore Alliance, taken under NOAA permit #14388-02.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight
|13 hr
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 9
|anonymous
|3
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Apr 7
|Speckledgator
|128
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Apr 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC