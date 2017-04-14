Right whales have dismal calving season off Georgia coast
A Sea to Shore Alliance aerial survey team spotted the first calf of the 2016-17 right whale calving season resting with its mom 2 miles east of Little St. Simons Island, Ga., on Jan. 1. The mom, known as #1711, is 30 years old and this is her third known calf. Right whale #1012, nicknamed Pediddle, swims with her calf near Cumberland Island on Jan. 12. Pediddle is at least 39 years old and this is her eighth known calf.
