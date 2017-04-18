Report: Tanner contributes nearly $852 million to region's economy
Tanner Health System's economic impact to the region is more than $851.8 million in revenue for the local economy, according to a new report. In addition, Tanner incurred almost $34.5 million in uncompensated costs to provide indigent, charity, other free care and bad debt expenses to the residents in the health system's service area.
