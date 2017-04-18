Regents bump up college tuition in Georgia, including UGA
University of Georgia seniors speak about their capstone projects during a recent design showcase. The University System of Georgia Board of Regents has increased undergraduate tuition at UGA and the state's other public colleges and universities by 2 percent.
