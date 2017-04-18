Regents bump up college tuition in Ge...

Regents bump up college tuition in Georgia, including UGA

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

University of Georgia seniors speak about their capstone projects during a recent design showcase. The University System of Georgia Board of Regents has increased undergraduate tuition at UGA and the state's other public colleges and universities by 2 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres... 5 hr Forty Five 2
News Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff 12 hr coyote505 2
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Tue GFL 1
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Tue Kanada 1
News Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi... Tue Sandra 5
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! Tue M Craft 2
vote democrates Tue turn ga blue today 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,876 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC