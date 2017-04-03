Paula Deen, family plan new restauran...

Paula Deen, family plan new restaurant in Savannah

16 hrs ago

Paula Deen's Creek House is set to open in June at 104 Bryan Woods Road, the former location of Uncle Bubba's Seafood and Oyster House, which Paula Deen co-owned with her brother, Earl W. "Bubba" Hiers Jr. The restaurant will offer wide variety of dishes, including classic fried fish dishes, grilled seafood and Southern favorites such as Jambalaya ... (more)

