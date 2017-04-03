Paula Deen, family plan new restaurant in Savannah
Paula Deen's Creek House is set to open in June at 104 Bryan Woods Road, the former location of Uncle Bubba's Seafood and Oyster House, which Paula Deen co-owned with her brother, Earl W. "Bubba" Hiers Jr. The restaurant will offer wide variety of dishes, including classic fried fish dishes, grilled seafood and Southern favorites such as Jambalaya ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Speckledgator
|128
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Apr 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC