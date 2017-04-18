Parents Win Battle over Toddler's Last Name of 'Allah'
Georgia has issued a birth certificate for a toddler with the last name "Allah" after initially declining to do so because that doesn't match either of the parents' last names, a civil rights group that sued on behalf of the parents said Thursday. The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia sued last month on behalf of Elizabeth Handy and Bilal Walk, who had chosen the name ZalyKha Graceful Lorraina Allah.
