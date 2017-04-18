Ossoff, Handel advance to runoff for House seat
Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel have advanced to a runoff in the special election to fill an open U.S. House seat from Georgia's 6th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 20
|Victor Hugo fan
|7,585
|Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres...
|Apr 20
|Joe
|3
|Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|2
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 18
|GFL
|1
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 18
|Sandra
|5
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC