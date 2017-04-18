Ossoff, Handel advance to runoff for ...

Ossoff, Handel advance to runoff for House seat

Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel have advanced to a runoff in the special election to fill an open U.S. House seat from Georgia's 6th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

