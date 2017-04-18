Officials: I-85 repairs in Atlanta to cost up to $16.6M
State officials have announced that rebuilding the collapsed section of Interstate 85 in Atlanta will cost up to $16.6 million. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Georgia Department of Transportation has set a June 15 deadline for the completion of the new I-85 bridge, although no official timetable was announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|7
|Hank Johnson
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|1
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|Apr 21
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Apr 20
|Victor Hugo fan
|7,585
|Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres...
|Apr 20
|Joe
|3
|Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|2
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 18
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC