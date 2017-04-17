Officer's body camera refutes police ...

Officer's body camera refutes police brutality claim

Douglas County Sentinel

Two Twitter videos that involved University of West Georgia students and the Carrollton Police Department purported to show possible police brutality, but a police body camera showed otherwise. The Twitter videos, posted by Ifu @Wordtomymuva__ and Kaven @877CashNow_, showed two females taken down by the Carrollton police officers, and viewers were given a notation of police brutality.

