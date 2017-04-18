Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgia special House election
Democrats are looking for a major upset Tuesday in an attempt to win a House seat in a Georgia election that was vacated when President Trump named Tom Price his Health and Human Services Secretary. Dems have poured millions into the race and saddled Jon Ossoff when Hollywood star power.
