Married ex-wrestling coach faces 513 charges in sex abuse case
Ron Gorman was arrested in Marietta, Georgia on March 3 on a wide range of 513 total charges including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and corruption of a minor. Photo / Facebook A married ex-wrestling coach is facing over 500 charges in a sex abuse case where he is accused of raping at least two of his former male students as police fear there could be more victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Tue
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC