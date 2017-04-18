Man charged with making threatening calls to Jewish centers
An 18-year-old man with Israeli and U.S. citizenship has been formally charged with making threatening phone calls to Jewish community centers in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead Thursday...
|22 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Victor Hugo fan
|7,585
|Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres...
|Thu
|Joe
|3
|Georgia election now a two-candidate runoff
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|2
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 18
|GFL
|1
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Morning brief: Dems hope for an upset in Georgi...
|Apr 18
|Sandra
|5
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC