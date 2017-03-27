Man charged with arson over fire that...

Man charged with arson over fire that led to collapse of Atlanta highway bridge

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

A man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that led to the collapse of a heavily-used highway overpass in Atlanta. The man, Basil Eleby, had already been charged with first-degree criminal damage to property in connection with Thursday's blaze that led to the fall of a heavily-used Interstate 85 overpass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ... Fri anonymous 1
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... Mar 23 Spotted Girl 7
Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta... Mar 19 Tony 2
News Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p... Mar 14 Donald 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mar 13 Terrence 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Mar 13 ThomasA 14
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,553 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC