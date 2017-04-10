Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle files to run for governor of Georgia in 2018
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, a Gainesville native, filed on Monday to run for governor in 2018, making him the latest Republican to enter what is becoming a crowded race to replace Gov. Nathan Deal. Cagle was elected lieutenant governor in 2006 after several terms in the state Senate after first being elected in 1994.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight
|Tue
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 9
|anonymous
|3
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Apr 7
|Speckledgator
|128
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Apr 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC