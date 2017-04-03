Large portion of Hwy 80 in Tybee to b...

Large portion of Hwy 80 in Tybee to be repaved this summer

A large portion of Highway 80 will be getting a makeover this summer as Georgia Department of Transportation workers will be repaving the roadway. We all know how traffic can back up and some are not happy with the timing of the project.

