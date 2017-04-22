Internal audit finds risk in Chatham County Public Works' payroll records
Internal auditors reviewing the payroll system at Chatham County Public Works recently discovered deficiencies that put the department at odds with federal employment standards. According to an audit report produced by the county in response to a request under the Georgia Open Records Act, some public works employees built up compensatory time in excess of what local government employees are allowed to earn under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
