In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat chases upset
There are 2 comments on the Athens Banner-Herald story from 22 hrs ago, titled In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat chases upset. In it, Athens Banner-Herald reports that:
A Georgia special congressional campaign has become an internal conservative squabble, with a national conservative group blasting a Republican establishment favorite as a big-spending "career politician," while other GOP hopefuls argue over who's most loyal to President Donald Trump. It's enough to leave national Republicans nervous they could lose the traditionally conservative suburban Atlanta district where Trump underperformed, with any upset certain to embolden Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
#1 7 hrs ago
A battle that will probably set a trend for the coming mid-terms. Time to resoundingly trounce a few career politicians. Just try to avoid promoting nutjobs. OK?
United States
#2 1 hr ago
Jon Ossoff is a great candidate. We need more young, intelligent people like him in office.
