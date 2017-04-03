Homegrown to release new EP
Carrollton's popular Homegrown Band will celebrate the release of its new EP, "Georgia," with an EP release party Friday at 8 p.m. at the Maple Street Mansion. "Georgia," available now for pre-order on iTunes, is Homegrown Band's first collection of new material since 2015's "Summer Song."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Tue
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC