Harris Blackwood: Celebrate Easter ev...

Harris Blackwood: Celebrate Easter every Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times

I think we lost Christmas to commercialism years ago. Easter, although festooned with colored eggs and bunnies, is still the observance centered in the church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) 1 hr Will Dockery 7,582
News Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia... 9 hr CodeTalker 7
News In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat... Fri Blue America 4
News In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat... Fri One Womyn Riot 5
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! Fri One Womyn Riot 1
News GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight Fri One Womyn Riot 3
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Apr 7 Speckledgator 128
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,920 • Total comments across all topics: 280,338,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC