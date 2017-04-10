Georgia's WIN List sees record participation in political training boot camps
The 2018 midterm elections are right around the corner, and Georgia's WIN List is making sure it has candidates ready to run. The political action committee dedicated to recruiting, training and electing Democratic women for state and local office recently hosted several day-long "boot camps" around the state, including a session in Savannah last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP, Dems intensify Georgia special election fight
|Tue
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 9
|anonymous
|3
|In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat...
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Apr 7
|Speckledgator
|128
|Georgia Judge Who Blocked Transgender Name Chan...
|Apr 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|Mar 31
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC